More dates added to Mary J. Blige’s For My Fans Tour

Mary J. Blige‘s For My Fans Tour has just gotten a little longer. The trek, featuring Ne-Yo and Mario, has been extended by nine dates.

Mary’s added shows in Memphis, Tennessee; Columbia, South Carolina; Birmingham, Alabama; Austin, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; San Bernardino, California; Cleveland, Ohio; Hartford, Connecticut; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She’ll now be performing in 36 cities across North America.

Tickets go on sale via Citi presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m., with more presales taking place throughout the week. The general sale starts Friday at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. VIP packages are available.

The For My Fans Tour is Mary’s way of expressing gratitude for the love and support she’s received from supporters throughout her career, as is her new album, Gratitude. It kicks off Jan. 30 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, and will wrap up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 17.

