More snow expected for the Midwest and Northeast

(NEW YORK) — Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the Southeast on Thursday while a wintry mix is possible around Washington, D.C. and Baltimore in the evening.

However, given temperatures are hovering around freezing, there could be snow mixing in with the rain but likely with no accumulation.

On Friday, the snow will move into Montana from Canada and, on Saturday, more snow will be in a band from Montana to South Dakota to Iowa and into northern Illinois where 1 to 4 inches of snow will be possible.

Chicago could get snow on Saturday in the afternoon until the late evening with an inch of two possible in the region as snow becomes widespread across northern Indiana, much of central and northern Ohio and southern Michigan.

On Sunday morning, more snow will push through the Northeast but is expected to end midday or in the afternoon as accumulation totals could be up to 2 inches in some areas along the coast.

Meanwhile next week, snow could form over the Midwest from Iowa and Missouri through Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, before reaching the mid-Atlantic midday or in the afternoon on Monday.

There is also a chance for snow across the mid-Atlantic Monday with Washington D.C. and Baltimore possibly seeing a few inches of accumulating snow.

Another system on Tuesday night and Wednesday could bring rain and snow to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, depending on temperatures.

