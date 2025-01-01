Ms. Lauryn Hill, New Edition headlining Jazz in the Gardens 2025 festival

Courtesy of Jazz in the Gardens

Ms. Lauryn Hill and New Edition will help music fans Jazz in the Gardens at the annual musical festival, taking place March 8 and March 9 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Tapped as this year’s headliners, Lauryn has curated a Diaspora Calling! set for March 8 that will feature Wyclef Jean and YG Marley, as well as performances by Busta Rhymes, Zion Marley, special guest Doechii and more. New Edition will take over headlining duties on March 9.

Others confirmed to perform at the 18th annual Jazz in the Gardens festival include Toni Braxton, Beenie Man, Xscape, Coco Jones, Tye Tribbett, Dru Hill, Doug E. Fresh, Young Joc and DJ Cassidy, who will be bringing his Pass the Mic Live! series to the stage. More artists will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are currently on sale at JazzintheGardens.com.

