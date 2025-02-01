Multiple people injured in shooting at Kentucky State University: Governor

(FRANKFORT, Ky.) — Multiple people were injured in a shooting Tuesday at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, according to the university and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

A suspect is in custody, according to Beshear and local police.

The Frankfort Police Department said it responded to an incident on the school’s campus Tuesday afternoon “regarding an active aggressor.”

“At this time, we are aware of some injuries,” Beshear said on X. “Let’s pray for all those affected.”

The campus is on lockdown until further notice, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

