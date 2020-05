Music Executive, founder of Uptown Records, Andre Harrell has died at the age of 59.

We send our prayers and condolences to his friends and family members.

“We can confirm the passing of Andre Harrell. Everyone in the REVOLT family is devastated by the loss of our friend, mentor and Vice-Chairman. Andre’s impact on Hip Hop and the culture and on us personally has been immeasurable and profound. May he Rest In Peace.” Roma Khanna, CEO REVOLT Media & TV.