Music Notes: 50 Cent, Nas and Clipse

50 Cent wants Eminem to make a song for the soundtrack of his upcoming movie, Street Fighter. The rapper, who will portray Balrog in the film, shared his hope in an Instagram post over the weekend. “I’m gonna get @eminem on deck to make some music for this movie Street Fighter,” he wrote. “New music on the way!” Em and 50 have collaborated on songs including “Patiently Waiting” and “You Don’t Know.”

Speaking of Eminem, Nas revealed Em passed on an offer to be part of his song “Daughters.” “At the time, you know, he had spent so much time speaking on daughters, he was like, ‘Thank you, but I told my daughter I’m not doing any more songs directly about daughters at the moment because that’s a sensitive issue with all the music I put out,'” Nas told Joe Budden. “But he was like, ‘Thank you, ’cause most people wanna do songs where they’re battling me. It was refreshing to get a record where you’re not coming for me.'”

Clipse is joining Linkin Park as a special guest on the European leg of their From Zero World Tour. They’ll be playing shows in Hamburg, Vienna, Munich, Madrid and more. Pusha T previously worked with Linkin Park on “Good Goodbye” with Stormzy and a remix of “I’ll Be Gone.”

Clipse is also set to have an exclusive conversation with BMI on Wednesday; it will take place at Analog in Nashville at 3 p.m. CT.

