Music Notes: A$AP Rocky pushes back ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ release, Lola Brooke’s new video and more

Lola Brooke dropped a music video to accompany her latest single, “Go To Yo Head.” She’s seen in a dark room performing some chair choreo in a black leotard and tights, with another scene capturing her as she stands atop some crates and throws others around. The video is now available to watch on YouTube.

A$AP Rocky‘s Don’t Be Dumb album has been pushed back yet again. The project, which was most recently delayed to the fall, will now come out in 2025. The news was sent via email to those who preordered the album and arrives after he held a private viewing of his latest The Galaxy Collection. Under his HOMMEMADE Studios, the rapper’s creating spaces for traveling and/or working creatives. The Galaxy Collection, which includes pieces that provide “a deeper look into what a surreal retro futuristic lifestyle would look like from the POV from a Satellite,” is now available to purchase.

Yasiin Bey is debuting Money Christmas, his first new music in five years, via a livestream performance taking place Dec. 15 on Bandcamp. It costs $7.99 to watch the stream. Afterward, fans will have to purchase merch for a QR code that will give them access to recordings of the video and audio tracks. The new music will be released on vinyl, featuring artwork by Anuar Khalifi titled “Osanta Bin Lyin.” “WHATEVER YOU THINK IT IS … IT’S NOT THAT,” he wrote.

Drake has tapped Latto for the latest commercial for his Nocta Nike Air Force 1 brand. In the ad, she opens up Big Mama’s Mini Market, a one-stop shop including Nocta branded snacks, cereal, punch and the upcoming Nocta Nike Air Force 1, which she grabs after giving a tour. Sha’Carri Richardson also makes an appearance in the ad.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.