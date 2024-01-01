Music Notes: Beyoncé gives glimpse of birthday celebration, Quavo and Offset’s “good convo” and more

After the announcement of a Hot Boys reunion at the Lil WeezyAna Fest, Big Tymers has been added to the lineup. “Can’t do a reunion without STUNNA BIG TYMERS baby!” wrote Birdman, who was in the group with Mannie Fresh. Tickets for the festival, taking place Nov. 2, are now on sale.

Beyoncé thanked fans for the birthday wishes while giving a glimpse of how she celebrated turning 43. “I’m so grateful for another year. Thank you for the loving birthday wishes,” Bey wrote alongside carousels featuring birthday balloons, her Sir Davis whisky, some photos on a beach and more.

Joey Bada$$ was honored with the Tres Generaciones Tequila Impact Award at the 2024 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players Event for his impact on the community via his Impact Mentorship program. “It means a lot. This is my first time being honored with any type of award,” Joey said in an interview with Billboard. “So that goes a long way for me, personally. It feels good to be acknowledged. It’s reassurance and confirmation that I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing.” His program provides guidance to Black and brown men 18 and up in the areas of sports, fashion, music, entertainment and more. Winners from the event included Teezo Touchdown, who was named R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Year. R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year went to both Playboi Carti and Megan Thee Stallion, who just released her song “Neva Play” featuring BTS member RM.

Quavo and Offset may have bumped heads in the past, but following the death of Rich Homie Quan, Quavo says they had a chance to talk. “Good convo with my bro,” he said on his Instagram Stories, alongside praying hands emoji.

