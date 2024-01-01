Music Notes: Big Sean teases collab with The Alchemist, Travis Scott thanks London fans and more

Big Sean took to Instagram to share some of what has been going down in his life in the last few months. The post included behind-the-scenes clips of the “Tobey” music video with Eminem, copies of his forthcoming self-help book, and a snippet of a song and video with The Alchemist. “I had to shake the little s*** off, you know? You shouldn’t wait for the world to come to you, you gotta go get this s***, baby. Sun shining, breeze and s***. Take it all in ’cause one day it could all —,” he says in the clip. The caption to the post reads, “Guess i gotta go again n show them it aint luck…”

Chris Brown called out Tigo Fariah for impersonating him. “It’s lame as f*** impersonating me.. you look like you missing a chromosome,” he wrote on Instagram. “BE YOU MY N****… YOU COULD NEVER BE ME ! SO STOP IT BEFORE I SLAP DA S*** OUT YOU.” Fariah previously shared a parody of Chris from one of his concerts.

Nas thanked Billboard for naming his album Illmatic as the greatest album of all time. “Thank you to @billboard! N the people !!! We here#1 illmatic,” he wrote.

Travis Scott expressed gratitude to his fans in London who attended his recent show as part of the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour. Joining him onstage were Young Lean, Central Cee, Lil Baby and Ice Spice, who appears on a collab that he teased during the show. “I woke up today thankful as f*** for ever single last one of you guys. The fans aren’t fans it’s bigger than that it’s family. And I love y’all,” he said, in part. “Y’all really make me f****** smile (rare) and I will forever go Hard.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.