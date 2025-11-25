Music Notes: Cardi B baby photos, ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ holiday song and more

The cast of Alicia Keys‘ Broadway musical Hell’s Kitchen will release a new holiday song called “Hell’s Kitchen’s A Merry Little Christmas.” The Adam Blackstone-produced song, a mash-up of the classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and Alicia’s own “The Gospel,” features vocals from Yolanda Adams and fellow cast members Amanda Reid, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Jessica Vosk. It is now available for preorder.

Lil Baby continues Wham Wednesdays with the release of the song “Real S***” and its music video. Wham Wednesdays, which find the rapper dropping a new song and video on Wednesdays, will go on through the end of the year.

GloRilla may be known for her rapping, but she says she has another album in the works. She posted on X Wednesday, “& I will be doing a rnb album.”

Cardi B has shared some photos of her baby boy with NFL star Stefon Diggs, who was born on Nov. 4. Two pictures find her sitting in an armchair and cradling the newborn, who was dressed in an outfit adorned with footballs and his last name, Diggs. Another photo captures her in the hospital with the baby in her arms and Diggs by her side. The last slide, which finds baby Diggs on a bed, has also prompted engagement rumors because of the ring on Cardi’s ring finger.

A$AP Rocky‘s Don’t Be Dumb ﻿may come out in 2025. When sharing a fun fact with Vanity Fair, he said, “Danny Elfman, he just did my album with me that I’m putting out this year. He scored a bunch of the songs on my new album.”

Camp Flog Gnaw will take place in LA over the weekend, with a few changes to the lineup. Don Toliver, Tems and The Alchemist are among the acts who will no longer perform; Kali Uchis is one of the replacements.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.