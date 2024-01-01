Music Notes: Doechii, Beyoncé, Lil Baby and more

— Cash Cobain and Laila! have released “Problem,” a nearly 8-minute megamix of the latter’s song “Not My Problem.” It features verses from 6lack, Big Sean, Fabolous, Flo Milli, Kaliii, Rob49 and more.

— Reminiscent of an episode of the MTV show Cribs, Lil Baby has let Architectural Digest into his home, a bachelor pad in Atlanta. Following renovations by Georgia-based interior designer Annysa LaMantia, the home includes a luxurious primary suite, infinity couch, Italian-imported bathtub, theater room and a fireplace in the bathroom, with a pool, jacuzzi and basketball court in the backyard. “This home is one of the things where I can see how far I came,” he said.

— Doechii is officially 26 years old. Her birthday post is an announcement of an upcoming mixtape titled Alligator Bites Never Heal, featuring her sitting in a wooden chair holding an alligator on the cover. “Happy Birthday to me,” she wrote on Instagram. The mixtape comes out on Aug. 30.

— Anderson .Paak is putting on a special show in Toronto, Canada, alongside the Free Nationals. The show, produced by Live Nation Canada, will take place at History on Sept. 5. Tickets will go sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time via livenation.com;

— Beyoncé is among the leading nominees for the second People’s Choice Country Awards. She earned 17 nods, including the top award: the People’s Artist of 2024. The show, taking place at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, will air on NBC and Peacock on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

— Gucci Mane and DJ Drama are coming together for a Gangsta Grillz mixtape. “Greatest Of All Trappers the GangsterGrillz mixtape dropping Friday hosted by @djdrama all real Gucci fans drop a [goat] if y’all ready!! Hardest project of the year!!!” Gucci posted on Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.