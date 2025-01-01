Music Notes: Doechii, Dr. Dre, Central Cee and mor

Ahead of her Grammys performance Sunday, Doechii‘s in an ad celebrating the Major League Soccer’s 2025 season kickoff. “MLS is game on,” she says in the clip titled “Game On.” “Doechii? On! Stars? On! 30,000 friends? On! Rivalries? On! MLS. This is our soccer. Game on.”

Vybz Kartel‘s Viking (Vybz Is King) turned 10 years in January, so he’s commemorating the moment with a special anniversary edition. It features “Unstoppable,” “Enchanting” and “Gon’ Get Better” from the original version as well as seven new additions. The album arrives Friday.

Dr. Dre is a fan of Kendrick Lamar‘s “Not Like Us,” but it’s not because K. Dot is his mentee. “I love that record,” he said on the first episode of The Unusual Suspects With Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell. “I’ma say this on camera. I don’t want to get negative. My whole s*** is about being positive and moving forward and all that s***, but the fact I heard Drake say something negative about Kendrick’s wife and his kids, that made me say, ‘Ah, adios!’”

While some would love to have Drake featured on their debut album, Central Cee opted to do the opposite. “I’m sure there’s a Drake record in the vault,” he told Dutch radio station FunX. “But it seemed like it was predictable. I think everybody was thinking that there’s gonna be a Drake record on there. So I like the fact that there wasn’t.”

The Game is attempting to bring awareness to Altadena following the wildfires. “Most of the media…the big media outlets, the president…I think President Trump he went over to the affected areas of Pacific Palisades, but he didn’t make his way to Altadena,” he said. “I’m not telling President Trump what he has to do…but let’s not forget about Altadena.”

