Music Notes: Drake and PartyNextDoor, Travis Scott and Janelle Monáe

The release date for Drake and PartyNextDoor‘s highly awaited collab album has been announced. $ome $exy $ongs 4 U will drop on Feb. 14 aka Valentine’s Day, Drake shared alongside a teaser. The clip starts at a speakeasy, capturing various groups in conversation, before making its way to the back. There, Drake is posted on a couch, staring into space while drinking and singing the words to the song.

Travis Scott’s “4X4” has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his fifth #1 on the chart. It garnered 16.2 million official streams, 2.9 million radio airplay audience impressions and sold 167,000 digital and physical singles in the U.S. in the week Jan. 24-30. The song also debuts at #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

Nelly’s decision to perform at Donald Trump‘s inauguration has lost him a fan in Janelle Monáe. “F*** you Nelly!” she yelled at a Grammys afterparty in the middle of singing a rendition of his song “Hot in Herre.” “I used to like Nelly… but then he went to perform for Donald Trump. F*** that n****. I don’t give a f***. I’m with my family ain’t nobody gonna hate on us. I care about women.”

“Nelly, you sold out. I used to think you was cool,” she later added. ‘Now you look like a motherf****** fool. I might be a little tipsy but I know everything I’m saying. F*** you n****. Get a new attitude.”

