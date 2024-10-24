Music Notes: Drake, Muni Long and more

In honor of World Mental Health Day, Flavor Flav, who will be “4 years sober from alcohol” next week, has teamed with AI therapy app Sonia “to cover the subscriptions for anyone who signs up today.” “Help me help you,” he captioned his post on X.

Muni Long performed her Revenge cut “Ruined Me” for Amazon Music City Sessions. The video is now available to watch on YouTube.

The Drake, a grass-roots journal for fly-fishing enthusiasts, has gotten Drake on its latest cover, which features him standing in a creek with a fishing rod in hand. “Headed your way: The Babine, Boise, albies, musky, Champagne Papi, carp, Owyhee Canyonlands; backcountry Sierra, smallmouth; Susitna, South Carolina, sea-run brown trout, and the Atlantic salmon legacy of Bill Taylor,” the caption read.

