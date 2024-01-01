Music Notes: Eminem’s charting in the UK, Will Smith signs new deal and more

— Eminem is not only charting in the U.S., he’s also making strides in the U.K. Variety reports the rapper garnered 7 billion streams in the U.K., per the Official Charts Company, earning himself a Brit Billion Award. He recently secured his #11th number one with “Houdini” and The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). He also holds the record for most consecutive number ones on the Official Albums Chart. Fifteen of his songs have been certified multi-Platinum.

— Following the debut of “You Can Make It” at the BET Awards 2024, there will be more Will Smith music where that came from. The rapper has just signed a new record deal with independent frontline label SLANG. A clip from his latest Bad Boys promo run has also surfaced, in which he revealed he has an album on the way. “Over the past year and a half, I’ve been in the studio,” he said. “I have a project that is the most personal and powerful music project I’ve ever done. The idea of the music is, ‘Dance in your darkest moments.’”

— Jay-Z and Alicia Keys‘ “Empire State of Mind” has been certified Diamond, becoming Keys’ first Diamond song. “Empire is diamond!!!!!!!!” she wrote alongside a repost of Roc Nation’s tweet of the news. With this song, Jay’s now earned his second Diamond song, with the first being “N***** in Paris.”

