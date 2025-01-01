Music Notes: Frank Ocean, Tyler, The Creator and more

Frank Ocean is making his directorial debut with an independent film that will star David Jonsson, Variety reports. The plot of the as-yet-untitled film has not been disclosed, but filming has begun in Mexico City.

Tyler, The Creator has given fans a minutelong teaser for his “Sticky” video, which he directed. “Video will come,” the YouTube description reads. Tyler has also shut down rumors that he may be one of Kendrick Lamar‘s special guests at the Super Bowl 59 halftime show. “im on tour i will not be at [a] football game yall better watch kenny,” he wrote in an Instagram comment. His Chromakopia tour starts Feb. 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota, though he doesn’t have a show scheduled for Feb. 9 — Super Bowl Sunday. He does, however, have a show Feb. 8 in Kansas City, followed by a Feb. 11 stop in Denver.

Cardi B, Queen Latifah, SZA, Victoria Monét and Will Smith are among those presenting at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The telecast will raise money for Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts while honoring the first responders who risked their lives to protect others.

