Music Notes: Gunna, Lil Baby, Drake and more

Gunna‘s The Last Wun debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, according to Billboard. With 80,000 equivalent album units earned, it’s secured the #3 spot, becoming his seventh top-10 effort on the chart. Of that total, 79,000 units came from streaming, also landing the album at #3 on the Top Streaming Albums list.

Lil Baby has announced that his album The Leaks will arrive on Sept. 5. He also shared the track list for the project, which features G Herbo, Rylo Rodriguez, Young Thug and Lil Yachty, among others.

It seems Earl Sweatshirt has some music on the way. Next to a photo montage including a photo him, Chris Brown and a LeBron James meme, he wrote, “8/22 LLLz.” Live Laugh Love will arrive on Aug. 22.

Jay-Z might also be cooking up in the studio, according to producer Memphis Bleek. He said during a recent appearance on Drink Champs, “I just was with him in Vegas. … He just came out on the show, like, yo, my n****, they went stupid,” Bleek said of Hov’s appearance at Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter show. “I said, ‘Listen, I know you working. Save me a verse.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, I got you.’ So if it happens, it happens.”

With Drake‘s upcoming album titled Iceman, NBA legend George “Iceman” Gervin decided to give him a gift, Billboard reports. He reportedly gave Drake his #44 San Antonio Spurs jersey with a special message on the back: “To: Drake, to Iceman From: 44 Iceman.”

