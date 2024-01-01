Music Notes: Halle Bailey, Verzuz and Tyla

After calling out DDG for her son’s onscreen appearance during Kai Cenat‘s livestream, Halle Bailey admits she might have overreacted. She reactivated her X account Thursday and tweeted, “yesterday maybe i did overreact and shouldn’t have brought it here. i know that halo is always safe with his dad.” She continued, “I just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing.” Halle also thanked Kai for getting some gifts for her son.

It seems Swizz Beatz is working on the return of the competition platform he created with Timbaland: Verzuz. He shared a video on his Instagram of some sweatshirts with “Verzuz” written across the chest area. “2025 Loading,” he captioned the clip.

Tyla has released a music video for “Push 2 Start,” a song on the deluxe version of her self-titled album. The video was directed by Aerin Moreno and is now available to watch on YouTube.

