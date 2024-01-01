Music Notes: Jacquees explains son’s name, Chlöe on her raunchy songwriting and more

— Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders‘ son was named after the singer’s grandmother. Nearly 14 days after welcoming his child, he wrote on Instagram, “Yesterday my son Touchdown at the crib & today he’s 2 Weeks old. Thank you Jesus no weapon formed against us shall prosper!! ‘Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax’ in honor of my Grandmother Ms. Dasie Snow.” He added, “Our Prince. We love you So much son me and mama @deiondrasanders and the whole Village.”

— Cardi B is not a fan of living in Atlanta. While searching for a property in New York, she noted she barely spends time in the A. “I only go to Atlanta like three or four times a year,” she said. “And probably I go for a week, maybe less.”

“I tried to move to Atlanta in 2018 and I lived there for like six months. And I hated it,” she continued. “I don’t have not one friend in Atlanta, and I don’t have not even one family member in Atlanta. So I just don’t like Atlanta.”

— Fans may have their thoughts on Chlöe‘s racy songwriting, but she says it’s just who she is. “Everybody’s like, ‘Oh my God, Chlöe, these lyrics. Is somebody pushing this agenda?’ No, it’s just me,” she said. “I feel like … you guys see me as Velma (of Scooby Doo) on the outside, and inside, I am just Jessica Rabbit.”

Chlöe continued, “So everyone’s like, ‘Oh my gosh. The lyrics are so raunchy…’ Well, you know, that is my inner thoughts … lady in the streets but a freak in the sheets. And only few have seen that side. But many have heard it on my songs and music, and everyone is confused and shocked!”

Usher finally kicked off his tour in D.C. He brought out Wale, Raheem Devaughn and Sugar Bear.

