Music Notes: John Legend, Kevin Gates, Kendrick + SZA

John Legend helped to make A.J. Brown‘s proposal to girlfriend Kelsey Riley special. He performed live on piano as the Philadelphia Eagles star popped the question at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia. After the couple shared the news to Instagram, Legend commented, “Congratulations to you both. Thank you for including me.”

Kevin Gates has scheduled 36 dates for his national The Amilio Tour, kicking off Oct. 1 in Boston and ending Nov. 23 in Riverside, California. Brooklyn, Cleveland, Nashville, Orlando and Chicago are among the cities he’s visiting. Presales start as early as Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET, with the general sale kicking off Friday at 10 a.m. local time at breadwinneralumni.com.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” hasn’t left the #1 spot on Billboard Hot 100. With its 11th consecutive week atop the list, the song is in a tie with “I’ll Be Missing You” by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans featuring 112 for most weeks on top of the Hot 100 for duets co-billed by lead male and female acts. “Luther” is also #1 on Radio Songs for a fifth week, and atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for a 19th week.

