Music Notes: Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl news + Rihanna celebrates 9th ‘ANTI’versary

Kendrick Lamar‘s Super Bowl halftime show is approaching, and according to TDE’s Top Dawg, “it’s about to be a movie.” He shared those words on his Instagram Story Monday over a photo of him and K. Dot’s manager, Dave Free, watching the rehearsals for the big show.

In other Kendrick news, he’s teamed with Willy Chavarria, the NFL and his pgLang label for a limited-edition merch collection that will be released Wednesday in celebration of K. Dot’s halftime show, per Hypebeast. It will include practice jerseys, mesh shorts, T-shirts, hoodies, and a cropped balloon-sleeved satin jacket with “KLamar” on the chest and “g.NATIONAL” on the back. Proceeds will benefit organizations and individuals affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Rihanna posted a video to her socials in celebration of the ninth anniversary of her last album, ANTI. “happy ANTIversary,” she captioned the clip. SZA has since shared her own post in which she credits the album’s “Consideration” for helping her find her voice in music. “Nine years of ‘Consideration’ is crazy,” she wrote alongside a repost noting the song was supposed to be her track. “The beginning of building my sound. Forever grateful for this life-changing opportunity.”

