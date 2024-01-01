Music Notes: Lil Baby, Gunna and Ab-Soul

Lil Baby released a video teasing his upcoming album, Wham (Who Hard As Me). In the clip, he’s seen working in the studio, driving through the streets, turning up at parties and more. “Thursday, 2024… officially turning in my album today,” he said in the clip, which previewed music from the project. “Loadingggggggggggggg……… 1-3-25 WHO HARD AS ME !!!! WHAM !!” he wrote. “Two Three Days Can Feel Like A Lifetime With The Can’t Be’s.”

Gunna will be performing in Africa for the first time when he headlines Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged Dec. 22 in Lagos, Nigeria. It will mark the 20th anniversary of FlyTime Fest, which will see Olamide, Davido, Ayra Starr and more.

Ab-Soul brought Soul Burger to the Love Hour burger joint to shoot the video for “California Dream.” In the visual, he’s captured rapping his verse in front of the store, alongside featured guests Vince Staples and Kamm Carson. The video is now available to watch on YouTube.

