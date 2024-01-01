Music Notes: Lil Durk, Fatman Scoop, Tyler, The Creator and more

— Lil Durk has released “Turn Up A Notch” along with an accompanying video. He chronicles his rise from struggles to fame on the song and gives fans a glimpse of his life in the video, which features cameos from Sexyy Red and HUNXHO.

— Fatman Scoop‘s cause of death has been revealed. According to The Associated Press, a spokesperson for the Connecticut state medical examiner’s office revealed that the hip-hop artist, born Isaac Freeman II, died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

— Tyler, The Creator and Maxo Kream are back together on a new song Tyler produced called “Cracc Era.” The song comes three years after their last collaboration, “Big Persona,” which dropped in 2021.

— Latto gave a helping hand to a fan who was fired for participating in her “Brokey” challenge, which required people to record videos to the song while at work. After Yadira Ramirez, a former Waffle House employee, said she was terminated as a result of her clip going viral, Latto shared a clip of her dancing to the song with Yadira, who she awarded the $10,000 prize.

— The cover art for Kendrick Lamar‘s latest song actually comes from an eBay listing of the Black Nike Air Force 1s. Following the song’s release, sellers Billy Lingo and Darla Wilson have bumped the price up from $70 to a starting bid of $5,000, with a Buy It Now price of $75,000. “I know that’s probably not going to happen, but it could,” Lingo told TVH11.

