Music Notes: Mac Miller, Doechii and Central Cee

Mac Miller‘s new posthumous album, Balloonerism, debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200, after earning 81,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Jan. 23. It’s his eighth top 10 album to date. Balloonerism is preceded by Bad Bunny‘s Debí Tirar Más Fotos at #1 and SZA’s SOS at #2. Kendrick Lamar‘s GNX sits at #4, and Lil Baby‘s WHAM is at #7.

As Doechii‘s “Denial Is a River” spends its second week on the Hot 100, she shared a message to her fans. “My first solo entry is a satire about one of the lowest points in my life and has no hook,” she tweeted. “A message to smaller artists: Create whatever art you want, there’s really no rules.” The song currently sits at #65.

Central Cee released a music video for “Truth in the Lies” featuring Lil Durk. In it, they go shopping in Paris, eat and play FIFA in a hotel room. The video follows the release of Central Cee’s album Can’t Rush Greatness and is now available to watch on YouTube.

