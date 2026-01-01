Music Notes: Maino, Lil Baby, Lil Poppa and more

Maino has responded to jabs 50 Cent made on “No More Tricks, No More Tries” featuring Max B and its accompanying video. In the diss track “Bleed Like Us,” he mentions the domestic violence allegations against 50, suggests he’s working alongside authorities and claims he’s lying about having been shot nine times. There’s also some wordplay including the titles of 50’s “Wanksta” and Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

The music video for Lil Baby’s “Mrs. Trendsetter” has dropped. It finds a woman waking up at 5 a.m. and making her way to the gym, where she, Lil Baby and a group of other women are seen exercising. She then follows up her workout by texting a group chat titled “Trendsetters,” which includes several different women who are masters in their fields. The video gives fans a glimpse of each of their respective days at work, with Lil Baby featured in most of the scenes. They eventually come together for a night out at a club and let loose.

Family, friends and supporters of Lil Poppa attended a Jacksonville City Council meeting Tuesday night to try to get a day declared in his honor. First Coast News reports they’re urging council members to create a remembrance day, Lil Poppa Day, on March 18, which was the rapper’s birthday. They note it could serve as inspiration for youth who watched Lil Poppa grow into national stardom while highlighting mental health awareness. Jacksonville City Council member Rahman Johnson said he’s been talking to the mayor’s administration about honoring Poppa with a remembrance day. A representative from the mayor’s office said they’re working on a proclamation to honor the late rapper.

Tyla’s “Chanel” leads Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart dated March 4. It’s now her second #1 on the list, following “Water.”

