Music Notes: Masego, Teyana Taylor and 50 Cent

Masego took Genius’ Open Mic stage to perform “Symone” from his new album, Fix Your Face. “For me, music is expression but that can come in different ways. On ‘Symone,’ I sat with myself and wrote what was there, but without the face-saving armor,” he says in a statement. “During this Open Mic, I let myself free to create what I was feeling in the same way that I did when I wrote the song.” The video is available to watch on YouTube.

Teyana Taylor is hosting auditions Friday for her directorial debut, Get Lite, in her hometown of Harlem, New York. “This one is for the culture,” she writes on Instagram. “I’m looking for the BEST Lite Feet dancers, Lite Feet crews, New York street-style dancers, tumblers, acrobats and performers with specialty tricks. CALLING OUT ALL BOROUGHS!!!” Teyana’s comedy film with Kevin Hart, 72 Hours, premieres on Netflix Friday.

50 Cent has announced the release of limited-edition plaques featuring notable quotes from his book with Robert Greene, The 50th Law. “A piece of 50 Cent history. The 50th Law has inspired entrepreneurs, leaders, and hustlers around the world with its message of fearlessness and self-reliance,” reads a post on his Instagram. “Now you can own a limited-edition plaque featuring some of the book’s most memorable quotes—personally signed by 50 Cent.” The posters are available on gunitbrands.com.

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