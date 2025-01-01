Music Notes: Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler, The Creator and Joey Bada$$

Megan Thee Stallion and Anderson .Paak‘s alter ego, DJ Pee .Wee, are helping fans turn up during Super Bowl weekend. The two have been named performers for an invite-only Super Bowl party held by FanDuel and Spotify. It’s set to take place Friday, Feb. 7.

Tyler, The Creator has scored another headlining gig, this time at Hinterland Music Festival, taking place Aug. 1 to Aug. 3 in St. Charles, Iowa. His set is scheduled for the first night. A presale starts Thursday at 11 a.m. CT, with general tickets becoming available on Friday. Fans can visit hinterlandiowa.com to sign up for a presale code.

Joey Bada$$ released a new song, “Sorry Not Sorry,” in which he appears to throw shots at J. Cole. “Might deletе later, I know damn sure that Joey won’t,” he raps, referencing the name of Cole’s 2024 mixtape, Might Delete Later. “F*** it, I want all thе smoke (Yeah), put my credit on the line/ ‘Cause n***** can’t f*** with me, we talkin’ ’bout it line for line.” Might Delete Later included the Drake diss “7 Minute Drill,” which Cole later deleted and apologized for. That move caused controversy in the hip-hop world.

