Music Notes: Mustard unveils ‘Faith of A Mustard Seed’ track list, Childish Gambino’s video and more

— It’s release week for Mustard, who is dropping his Faith of A Mustard Seed album Friday. Ahead of his big day, he unveiled the star-studded track list, featuring Kirk Franklin, Travis Scott, Blxst and A Boogie wit Da Hoodie, Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Lil Durk and more. There are 14 songs in total.

— Childish Gambino has released the music video for Bando Stone & The New World‘s lead single, “Lithonia.” The video starts with Gambino performing the song for a crowd. As the song goes on, however, his eyes get bigger and the crowd starts perspiring. At the end, Gambino’s eyes burst onto the face of an attendee, who he eventually chases through the forest.

— Comedian Druski has tapped his celebrity friends to help with his first festival. Titled the Coulda Fest, it will feature Lil Baby, Kai Cenat, Soulja Boy, Waka Flocka Flame, Dro, Roscoe Dash, Travis Porter, DJ Unk and more. Druski will host the event alongside DC Young Fly, with general tickets going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

“Coulda Fest won’t be a traditional music and comedy festival,” Druski said in a statement. “It’s going to be a celebration of Atlanta’s culture and a night full of hilarious sketches that bring us back to the special times in our city’s music history. This concept has never been done before, so I’m looking forward to bringing this vision to life.”

