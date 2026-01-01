Music Notes: Queen Latifah, T.I. and more

If you came across rumors that Queen Latifah had passed away, she has a new post on Instagram denying the reports. “Good morning, it’s me, Latifah,” she says in a video Thursday. “I’m 100% A-OK. Can’t believe what you read on the internet or see. Can’t believe nothing now, right? I’m good. Peace.”

Lo Kee, a restaurant in Atlanta, is honoring some famous women from the city with specialized items on its menu, according to Billboard. The menu features the Latto crispy rock shrimp tempura as an appetizer, Mariah the Scientist filet mignon cubes as an entrée and the NeNe Leakes thai tea crème brûlée as a dessert. There are also menu items named after Monica, Ciara, Keri Hilson, Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton and Porsha Williams.

T.I.’s song “Let ‘Em Know” is back in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 40. Speaking to Billboard about the accomplishment, he says, “It’s surreal, in a way. It’s humbling that relevance still exists within this art that I’ve been able to present to the world after such a long journey. I just appreciate the fans receiving it.” Elsewhere in the interview, he talked about leaving Atlantic Records, the 50 Cent feud and more.

