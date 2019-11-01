Music Notes: Release date announced for ‘Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair’ ﻿and more

The date for Mary J. Blige‘s Lifetime film has been announced. Based on her song “Family Affair,” Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair will premiere on Jan. 25.

Cardi B says she’s briefly putting aside dating to tackle some of her goals. “This January is a very crucial month for me. I’m gonna put a little pause on my dating life,” she previously said. “I have a mission to complete and if I don’t… it’s gonna f*** up the schedule for this year. I already feel like I’ve been getting tested.”

Meanwhile, her estranged husband, Offset, has sparked dating rumors after being seen with model Melanie Jayda ﻿on a shopping spree in Dubai. Melanie is also believed to be the woman he was spotted kissing as he celebrated the new year at a party.

