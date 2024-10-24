Music Notes: Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion and more

A fun fact about the lyrics on Rihanna‘s “SOS” was shared in a recent interview with the songwriter, Evan “Kidd” Bogart. Speaking to the Behind the Wall podcast, he shares it was his first time ever creating a pop song. “I was going off of instinct. If you look at the verses, they’re crafted with a lot of clever word play and internal rhyme schemes — like a rapper would,” he said. “The whole second verse of that song is ’80s song titles strung together as sentences because I thought it would be clever.”

Megan Thee Stallion‘s Megan: Act II project is just days away. Taking to her socials Friday, she announced that the album is coming Oct. 25 and shared the cover art, a photo of her rocking butterfly wings.

First a single and music video, then the album release date. Now Tyler, The Creator‘s unveiled the lineup for his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. Taking place Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 on the Dodger Stadium grounds, the 10th edition of the event will feature performances from Playboi Carti, Daniel Caesar, Mustard & Friends, Kaytranada, ScHoolboy Q, Doechii, André 3000 and more. Tyler’s set to debut live renditions of material from his new album, Chromakopia, and MF Doom will be honored with a special tribute performance, presented by the late artist’s estate, Metalface Records and Rhymesayers Entertainment. Visit campfloggnaw.com for more information.

