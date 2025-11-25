Music Notes: Ryan Coogler, Pusha T, Cardi and more

Tyler, The Creator‘s Camp Flog Gnaw has been pushed back to Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 due to bad weather. “Due to the fact this storm became an atmospheric rain torrential downpour we had 2 choices — cancel or move to next weekend,” read an announcement on the festival’s Instagram. “we chose the latter. we understand this is not ideal so we will offer refunds. for everyone else we will see you next weekend. full details at campfloggnaw.com.”

Ryan Coogler‘s next film is Black Panther 3, he revealed Saturday during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. “If it was anybody but you, I would say I can neither confirm or deny. But we are working on it hard. Yeah, it is the next movie,” he told Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. This will mark the third installment of the movie series, which kicked off in 2018 with Chadwick Boseman as the titular star.

Pusha T is having another boy. He shared the news in a letter on Instagram, where he tells son Nigel Thornton about his new role as a big brother. “It’s time to share them toys, teach your gifts, and love on the new best friend that mommy gave you,” he wrote. Push also addressed his wife, Virginia Thornton, thanking her for making “things very easy for” him as a dad. He then concluded, “See you spring 2026, my boy.”

Cardi B‘s album Am I the Drama? has been certified three-times Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. It jumped from #10 to #8 on the Billboard 200, earning 30,000 album equivalent units in the United States, in the week ending Nov. 13, according to Luminate.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.