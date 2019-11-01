Music Notes: SZA, Chance the Rapper and more

Chance the Rapper has teased a song with “Wraith” collaborator Vic Mensa, in which they discuss sexual assault, police brutality and other crises affecting the country. It’s not clear what the track is called or when it will come out.

T-Pain, TLC and Public Enemy will have sets at Boston Calling, taking place in May 2025. T-Pain and TLC will perform on Friday, May 23, while Public Enemy’s set to hit the stage on the festival’s final night, Sunday, May 25.

SZA shared a snippet of an unreleased song to her socials on Monday. “Drove by ur funeral just to piss In the ditch . I’m not remiss,” she wrote alongside a video of her sitting by a bonfire. “I’m about to beat a b**** a**,” she begins. “I might pop me a n****/ Open me a can of whoop a**/ I’m just passing through testing new material/ You just happen to be present/ Testing new words like, ‘F*** you,’” she sings. She told a fan that the song is “not dropping w the other tracks” on the updated version of Lana.

Rae Sremmurd is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, ﻿SremmLife, with a special limited-edition double vinyl collection by Universal’s Urban Legends imprint. Available on translucent red vinyl (180 gram), this is the album’s first time on a two-LP vinyl.

