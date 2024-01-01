Music Notes: SZA drops long-awaited album ‘Lana’, Usher wraps North American tour and more

Usher‘s Past Present Future tour has officially come to an end…at least in North America. His final show was on Thursday in Miami’s Kaseya Center, where he brought out special guests Uncle Luke, Jermaine Dupri, DJ Khaled and JT Money. The North American trek sold over 800,000 tickets for 62 sold-out shows, with a lineup of surprise guest including SWV, Keyshia Cole, Lil Jon, and more. His international run starts in March of 2025.

Following its premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, Questlove‘s documentary about funk legend Sly Stone will make its way to Hulu on Feb. 13, Variety reports. Sly Lives! will feature guests André 3000, D’Angelo, Chaka Khan, Q-Tip, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, Sly and the Family Stone bandmates Jerry Martini, Greg Errico, Larry Graham and the late Cynthia Robinson, some of his family members and more.

As promised, SZA‘s long-awaited SOS deluxe album, Lana, has dropped, complete with 16 tracks and features from Kendrick Lamar on the song “30 for 30,” with Lil Yachty and Benny Blanco each helping to produce one song. Fan bundles including some exclusive merchandise are available for purchase at shop.szasos.com.

Both Tyga and Redman have announced new albums on the way. Tyga’s NFSW will arrive Jan. 31, marking his first album in six years. As for Redman, Muddy Waters Too, a sequel to his classic 1996 album Muddy Waters, will come out on Tuesday, as revealed in a trailer shared to his Instagram.

