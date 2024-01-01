Music Notes: SZA teases ‘SOS’ deluxe track list, JT mourns loss of brother and more

It seems SZA‘s actively working on the deluxe edition of her SOS album. In a Story shared on Instagram Friday, she’s seen in a Spider-Man suit in front of a whiteboard with all the song titles of a track list blurred out except “Saturn.” “Do not erase. Deluxe” is written at the top of the board.

Fresh off her 32nd birthday celebration, JT revealed her younger brother passed away. “Lost my little brother,” she wrote on social platform X Thursday. “Being the oldest I really didn’t get a fair chance to grieve because I have to make sure he go away nice & my mom is happy… I love you JR…4ever.” In a follow-up post, she shared a throwback photo of him and wrote, “I pray you’re somewhere so safe & comfortable.”

Travis Scott is headlining the 2025 Reading and Leeds Festival, taking place Aug. 21 to Aug. 24. He’ll be taking the stage on the third and final night of the festival. Hozier and Bring Me The Horizon are also headlining.

Wondering what Rihanna‘s holiday plans are? She doesn’t quite know. “We’re still figuring out where that’s gonna be, but we know we’re going to be together,” she tells Entertainment Tonight, referring to partner A$AP Rocky, and sons RZA and Riot. To those awaiting music, she says, “My kids are my priority. Music comes second to that.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.