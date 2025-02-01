Music Notes: Ty Dolla $ign, Wale, Miguel and more

Ty Dolla $ign has released the trailer for his upcoming album, Tycoon. The video opens with a group of suited businessmen who stare into the camera as the narrator describes the origins of the word “tycoon.” “They called them tycoons. That once meant ‘great lord’ in the tongue of feudal Japan, but the world twisted it like all beautiful things. They feast on indulgence, carve laws to suit their sins and erase guilt with money thick as blood,” the narrator begins. “When I asked, they left me nothing, for greed had consumed them, but they made a crucial mistake: They mistook my sympathy for grace.” Tycoon arrives on Oct. 17.

Wale has released a live version of his song “Blanco.” “Blanco (Remix)” featuring Tob is now available on streaming services, with a video of the performance available on YouTube.

Miguel has revealed he quietly welcomed a son with partner Margaret Zhang in a post commemorating his first birthday. “Our baby turned 1 today !!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGELITO !!! We love you so much ! So proud and honored that you chose us to be your parents. Papá wrote you a song – hope it always reminds you of how loved you are,” Miguel wrote, alongside a video of him and his blurred-out son.

Keith Sweat, Joe, Dru Hill and Ginuwine are coming together for The R&B Lovers Tour, set to run from Feb. 13 in Norfolk, Virginia, to June 20 in Detroit, Michigan. The presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time; the general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Offset performed his song “Bodies” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night. He was joined by the band Drowning Pool, whose song of the same name is sampled on the track.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.