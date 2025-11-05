Music Notes: Tyla, Trippie Redd, Travis Scott and more

Tyla is previewing her upcoming song, “Bliss,” on social media. In a video, she’s captured by a scenic background, when a huge pair of angel wings appears on her back before vanishing again. “Take me out of my mind/ Oh-oh-oh, oh, oh-oh/ You take me to bliss,” she sings.

Trippie Redd seemingly responded to Ye, who said in a recent interview that he helped create rage rap with the song “Blood on the Leaves.” “The inventors of the rage sound is me, [XXXTentacion], Carti and Uzi,” Trippie said. “We paved the way. We popularized it. I’m not gonna let you old a** n***** say you invented something that you ain’t invent. N***** need to take they pills, man. You n***** be psychotic, like, out of they f****** mind.”

Goldenvoice, the company that created Coachella, is required to pay a fine because Travis Scott went past the 1 a.m. curfew on the first weekend of the music festival, according to Billboard. They must pay $20,000 for the first five minutes past the curfew; Travis exceeded the limit by three minutes. Billboard learned his performance was the only one met with fines during both the Coachella and Stagecoach weekends.

Koffee is back with her first song in two years, “Koffee,” released with a new music video directed by Joshua Valle. “Weh a mash up dem head, I’m tryna be a better me/ Not the way you remember me/ I left that in the cemetery/ That side of me is dead/ I said what I said,” she raps. The full video is available to watch on YouTube.

