Music Notes: Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, Tyler, The Creator and more

Young Thug will be headlining the Les Ardentes festival in Belgium. It will be his first show since his 2022 arrest on RICO charges and subsequent release, which he secured with a plea deal. The performance will also mark Thugger’s first time at the festival in eight years. It will take place on July 5.

Pharrell Williams is launching his version of Adidas’ Superstar 92 shoe. Dubbed the Double Wide, the shoe features thick ankle padding, a chunky sole and the word “VIRGINIA” on the tongue. Pharrell tapped Clipse for the campaign, which takes place in his native Virginia Beach and pays tribute to the people of the city. The Double Wide will be available March 1 at adidas.com and select Adidas retailers.

Tyler, The Creator hopped on social platform X Monday with a request for his fans. “yo when you see me dont be asking questions like ‘whY are you here in a major city….. are you renting a house here…where you going’ like n***** I AM NOT YOUR FRIEND, are you a cop?” he wrote. “weird a** questions… say hi blah blah and keep it moving so i can finish my walk lol.”

The latest recipient of Drake‘s tour gifts was a fan who informed him via a sign that his mother is battling cancer. “Everybody’s been pointing at this man all night,” Drake said in a video shared by @reeniirose. “This right here—put the sign up please, this is important—this man here, he’s got everybody in the crowd pointing to him. Yeah, make sure you get the whole sign. Hey, make some noise for anybody in this world that’s fighting any disease, but especially cancer though. That’s real soldiers, real gangsters.” Drake then said he’ll pay for the man’s mother’s cancer treatment.

