Mustard shares whether he’ll make an appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show

Kendrick Lamar won five Grammys for “Not Like Us” on Sunday, and while he brought Mustard onstage to accept the awards for song and record of the year, it’s not clear whether the producer will join him during the Super Bowl 59 halftime show.

“I’m gonna go watch the game, but I’m not saying I’m performing, because I don’t think I am,” Mustard told Billboard. “I have no idea about any of that. I don’t actually talk to Kendrick about stuff like this.”

“I recently texted him a voice note where I was singing ‘Euphoria.’ We talk about stuff like that. I’m not asking him like, ‘Hey man, can I perform with you?’ I’m not asking no s*** like that,” he continued. “But if he did call me up and invite me, I would say ‘Hell yeah!’ As of right now, you can’t expect me on the halftime show. But you can expect me in a box!”

Mustard has a slight preference when it comes to which of their collaborations K. Dot might perform.

“I mean, ‘Not Like Us,’ man. It would just be crazy to see. If he does ‘TV Off,’ I get the shout-out. If he does ‘Not Like Us,’ I still get the shout-out! I like ‘em all the same,” he says. “I really would love him to perform ‘Hey Now.’ But if he doesn’t, I’ll be good with whatever he does.”

He also notes “it feels great that Kendrick is really putting the West Coast back in the forefront,” giving opportunities to people including SZA and Lefty Gunplay.

Elsewhere, Mustard spoke to Billboard about his and Heinz’s first cocreated Mustard x Mustard remix. “I’ve been ‘mustard’ since I was born, my real name is Dijon,” he says. “I’ve always wanted to work with Heinz and I only use Heinz.”

