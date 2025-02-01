Mustard to be honored with Vanguard award at NMPA’s Songwriter Awards

Mustard may be best known for his work as a producer, but his songwriting credits have earned him recognition at the National Music Publishers Association’s annual Songwriter Awards.

Billboard reports he will receive the Vanguard award for his achievements and overall impact on the music industry. Others being honored include songwriter of the year Laura Veltz, breakthrough songwriter EJAE, song of the year recipient Alex Warren, debut artist of the year sombr, country artist-songwriter of the year Megan Moroney and artist-songwriter of the year Bon Iver.

The Songwriter Awards event will take place Jan. 28 at Avalon Hollywood.

Mustard has co-written hits including Ella Mai‘s “Boo’d Up,” Roddy Ricch‘s “High Fashion,” and Omarion‘s “Post to Be” featuring Chris Brown and Jhené Aiko, among others.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.