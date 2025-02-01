Mya says it’s ‘a blessing’ to celebrate 25 years of ‘Fear of Flying’

When Mya took the stage at the BET Awards 2025, it was more than just a throwback to the 106 & Park video countdown show. It was a celebration of her song “Case of the Ex,” which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Fear of Flying, the album it appeared on, also turns turns 25 this year.

“It feels like a blessing to be able to say 25 years of a sophomore album, and reflect back on the younger years and the growth, the journey and everything in between then and now. And embracing age, but also embracing the fact that it gets greater later,” Mya tells ABC Audio.

Looking back on the album-making process, Mya most remembers having good times in New York. “I remember being in New York with Wyclef [Jean], Jerry Wonder and the gang. And at the time I had a Rottweiler named Rambo, who was a girl, and she’d hang out in the studio with me,” she recalls. “Those are my early fun memories of Fear of Flying.”

Other memories that came to mind for Mya include recording the title track with Teron Beal, and meeting and collaborating with Beenie Man for their songs “Lie Detector” and “Girls Dem Sugar.”

As she celebrates 25 years of her sophomore album, Mya says she’s musically “in a throwback place because that’s the music that brought joy to my life.”

She continues, “That is also the music that’s authentically me, which made me sign up to get into music in the first place. Because it evoked a feeling and an emotion.”

That throwback vibe can be heard on Mya’s latest singles, “Face to Face” and “Give It to You.”

