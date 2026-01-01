NAACP to honor A$AP Rocky with Vanguard Award for Fashion

A$AP Rocky is up for three awards at the 57th NAACP Image Awards, but he’s already walking away with a win. He is set to receive the Vanguard Award for Fashion at the NAACP Image Awards Fashion Show.

According to a press release, the “award recognizes not only his influence but the energy, originality, and spirit he brings to everything he does, solidifying his place as one of the most prolific style icons of his generation.”

“This year’s Vanguard Award honoree, A$AP Rocky, embodies the power and evolution of Black artistry. As a creative force who consistently pushes culture forward, he has redefined the intersection of music and fashion, shaping global trends and inspiring new generations,” Karen Boykin-Towns, vice chair at the NAACP National Board of Directors, said in a statement. “Honoring A$AP Rocky with the Vanguard Award celebrates his lasting influence, and the legacy he continues to build.”

The 57th NAACP Image Awards Fashion Show takes place Feb. 27, with the annual award show following on Feb. 28.

While the NAACP recognizes Rocky’s contributions to fashion and performance in Highest 2 Lowest, the success of his latest album, Don’t Be Dumb, is reflected by its #1 spot on the Billboard 200.

With so much on his plate, Rocky told Esquire that politics may be in his future.

“There are a lot of political affairs that need to be addressed, changes that need to be made. I think that I would really do well because I’m a guy that’s for the people,” he said, listing pot holes, train fares, benefits and health care as examples.

The full interview, in which he also discussed fatherhood and his relationship with Rihanna, is available on esquire.com.

