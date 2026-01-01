Nancy Guthrie latest: Person who left DNA on recovered glove has been cleared, sheriff says

(ARIZONA) — As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues into its second month, one lead that hasn’t panned out for investigators is the glove recovered about 2 miles from Guthrie’s home.

The DNA on that glove traced back to a person who works at a nearby restaurant and “has nothing to do with the case,” according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home by an unknown suspect in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 1.

On Tuesday, the FBI met with Nancy Guthrie’s children in Tucson to brief them on the status of the case, sources told ABC News.

One of the sources described it as a routine “touch base,” saying investigators “have nothing to tell them.”

As the case has subsided from the news, the number of tips has tapered off, though investigators are actively running down possible leads.

Savannah Guthrie has offered a $1 million reward, bringing the combined reward between the family and law enforcement to $1.2 million.

“We feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country,” Savannah Guthrie wrote on Instagram this week. “please don’t stop praying and hoping with us.bring her home.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.

