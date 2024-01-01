Nancy Pelosi hospitalized during a congressional delegation abroad, her office says

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, 84, was hospitalized while abroad on a congressional delegation, her office said on Friday.

“While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” her spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals. She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history. Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe,” Krager added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

