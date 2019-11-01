Naomi Osaka announces split from rapper Cordae, clarifies there’s ‘no bad blood at all’

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Naomi Osaka and Cordae have called it quits after six years together.

“Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship,” she announced in her Instagram Story Monday. “No bad blood at all, he’s a great person and an awesome dad. Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together.”

Naomi and Cordae were first linked in 2019 when they attended an LA Clippers game, which they later revealed was about a year after they actually started dating. Cordae said he had no idea who she was when they met, but grew to be her cheerleader, often seen in crowds supporting her during her tennis matches.

In January 2023 the couple announced they were expecting, welcoming daughter Shai in July of that year.

Naomi has since released a children’s book, The Way Champs Play, and made her return to the tennis court, recently withdrawing from the final of a WTA tournament in Auckland following an abdominal injury.

As for Cordae, his last album, The Crossroads, came out in November 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.