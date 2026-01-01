Nas and DJ Premier release music video for ‘GiT Ready’

Nas and DJ Premier came together in New York to shoot the newly released visual for their “GiT Ready” collaboration.

The music video, directed by Jean-Charles “JC” Charavin, “draws inspiration from contemporary architecture and the worlds of finance and technology,” according to a press release. It captures the two doing what they do best, with Premier flexing his skills on the 1s and 2s and Nas rapping, as subtle details of their success are shown throughout.

“GiT Ready” is one of the songs on Nas and Premier’s album Light-Years, which was released a little more than 30 years after they first collaborated on Illmatic hits “N.Y. State of Mind,” “Memory Lane” and “Represent.”

It was the last album released from Mass Appeal’s Legend Has It…, a seven-album series honoring him and six other hip-hop legends via the release of their new albums. Nas’ features on the other projects were compiled into the Legend Has It… Nas Feature Presentation project, complete with his commentary offering insight into those collaborations.

The “GiT Ready” music video is now available to watch on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity).

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