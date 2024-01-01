Nas teams with UK brands for limited-edition jersey celebrating 30 years of ‘Illmatic

Columbia Records

Nas is commemorating the 30th anniversary of Illmatic with a limited-edition release. He’s teamed with U.K.- based brands Umbro and Nicholas Daley for a soccer jersey that pays tribute to his three-decade influence on music and fashion.

The black jersey features the word “Illmatic” across the chest, surrounded by the brands’ and album’s logos. “Illlmatic” is also written on the back, under the name Nas and the year the album came out: ’94.

“Nas and Illmatic represent a transformative moment not only for music but for culture as a whole. Collaborating with Nicholas Daley to capture that essence in an Umbro shirt allows us to celebrate Nas’s [sic] legacy with a piece of sportswear that speaks to fans worldwide,” Umbro says in a statement.

“Curating this exclusive NAS 30th anniversary Illmatic style in collaboration with Umbro has been a true honour for one of Hip Hop’s legendary icons. Illmatic is one my favourite albums off all time and the impact it has had both musically and culturally is so evident today. The collaboration is [a] celebration of hip-hop and the legacy of Illmatic, whilst incorporating the heritage of Umbro in a collection which I wanted to feel both classic and forward-looking,” adds Nicholas Daley, founder of his namesake brand.

The limited-edition Illmatic soccer jersey is now available on Daley’s website, nicholasdaley.net.

