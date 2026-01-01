NBA YoungBoy covered funeral costs for girl killed in accidental shooting

NBA YoungBoy has stepped in to cover the funeral expenses for 10-year-old Kimani Thomas, who was killed in an accidental shooting in Baton Rouge on March 10.

Kimani’s mother, Kiara Young, shared the news on Facebook over the weekend as she expressed her gratitude for the rapper’s gift.

“I know Baton Rouge loves to focus on the negative, but I want to publicly thank NBA YoungBoy and everyone on his team,” she wrote. “As I type this with tears in my eyes, my baby Kimani’s funeral is officially paid for.”

“Just when I thought nothing was getting done, he literally saved the day,” she added.

According to WBRZ, police report that Kimani and her brother were at a Sonic Drive-In waiting for their mother when the 8-year-old boy found a gun in their vehicle and accidentally shot her. Kimani later succumbed to her injuries.

Young also shared that NBA YoungBoy was her daughter’s favorite artist. “I know she’s dancing her tail off, full of joy,” she wrote.

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