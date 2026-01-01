NBA Youngboy releases new album, ‘Slime Cry’

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has delivered a new album to his fans, dropping Slime Cry on streaming services Friday. It’s comprised of 30 songs, including “Teary Eyes” featuring Burna Boy and “Devil Go Away” with Jelly Roll.

The videos for songs “Creep Up On Ya,” “Switches,” “For You,” “Resume” and “Baby Boo,” which has an accompanying challenge on TikTok, can now be streamed on YouTube.

The album’s release coincides with the news that NBA YoungBoy has earned 126 RIAA-certified titles, officially making him the most certified rapper of all time.

In addition, a concert film about his life and career is in the works. It will be produced by NBA’s 38 Films and Foundation Media Partners and directed by Nico Ballesteros, who recently helmed the Kanye West documentary In Whose Name? The film will follow six years of YoungBoy’s life, exploring “both the scale of YoungBoy’s cultural impact and the personal realities of life on the road at the highest level,” according to Variety.

“NBA YoungBoy is not just an artist — he’s a cultural force,” Patrick Hughes, CEO of Foundation Media Partners, said in a statement, as per Variety. “Through Nico’s vision, this film captures that energy honestly and cinematically, while giving audiences a real window into who he is beyond the stage.”

NBA YoungBoy is set to headline the final night of the only Rolling Loud festival taking place in the U.S. this year. He’ll be performing on May 10 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

