Nelly and Ashanti filming new docuseries for Peacock

Fans of Nelly and Ashanti‘s love story will get more insight into their life together in a new docuseries. Deadline reports the two have been filming a series that will make its way onto Peacock. Critical Content, responsible for MTV’s Catfish, will be behind the show.

Nelly and Ashanti first dated between 2003 and 2013 before reuniting in 2023. They quietly married in December 2023 and welcomed their first child together, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, in July 2024.

While both are well-known musicians, they are no strangers to the world of television and film.

Nelly had a reality television show, Nellyville, on BET, the same network where he appeared on Real Husbands of Hollywood. He was also in the film The Longest Yard, as well as TV’s CSI: New York and Dancing with the Stars.

Ashanti, on the other hand, acted in films and shows including The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz, Resident Evil: Extinction, Coach Carter, Army Wives, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and John Tucker Must Die.

The couple will serve as executive producers on their docuseries, as will Jenny Daly and Oji Singletary of Critical Content Studios.

